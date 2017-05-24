Swedish ‘Failure’ Museum Exhibits Array Of Failed Products

115 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Here’s something original: Sweden has established a ‘Museum of Failure’ in which failed products from around the world are exhibited. All those moronic products that were meant to be the next big thing – or so the greedy fools hoped – have now gained been immortalised as absolute jokes. Awesome.

Some of the items on display include a 1940s home lobotomy kit (Merry Christmas, kids), 80s frozen beef lasagne dinner and a Donald Trump board game. To be honest, that last one might have been a success, if released now. Maybe someone could release a President Edition. The Museum of Failure opens on June 7th.

Failure seems to make for a good exhibition, be it laughable products or damaged FedEx-delivered items.