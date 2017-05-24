WATCH: Railway Worker Saves Girl From Train At Last Second

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

With mere seconds to spare, if even that, a Chinese railway worker, Weng Jiangzhong, prevented a student from jumping in front of a train, and took quite a smack to the head in the process, by the looks of it. Always nice to see a hero in action, though.

Although suicide was most likely on this particular girl’s mind, not everyone – believe it or not – jumps from platforms with the intention of dying. Take this adrenaline junkie, for instance, who seems to enjoying front flipping in front of trains.