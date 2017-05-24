“Tour de Pharmacy” Is On The Way To HBO With Expectations As High As Its Characters

228 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

“How do you beat a man on drugs, if you’re not on drugs?”

“Tour de Pharmacy” is a mockumentary of the 1982 Tour de France. It parodies a lot of 80s craziness and racing antics, including crappy camera resolution, crazy style, and the fact that everyone’s on drugs. There’ll be footage of the “race” itself and also “firsthand accounts” where characters can throw each other under the bus.

The mockumentary features a wild lineup, including Andy Samberg, Mike Tyson, Orlando Bloom, and John Cena.

It will premiere July 8th on HBO.

You can watch the trailer here:

If you want to check out another upcoming series, then check out “Thank You For Smoking”.