WATCH: Peter Andre’s Supernatural Show Ridiculed On Twitter

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

As if you needed another reason never to watch mainstream television ever again, here’s a good one: Peter Andre – best known as the man who was once betrothed to a walking, talking pair of breasts – is now hosting his own supernatural mini-series on ‘This Morning.’ What does Peter Andre know about the supernatural, you ask? Nothing…

The internet – or Twitter, at least – has, of course, reacted in mockery. Who can blame them? Peter Andre talking to people about aliens…what a load of fucking nonsense, right up there with Channel 4’s exploitation shows and every soap opera ever made. Now, let’s enjoy Twitter’s collective wit before I get really grumpy about television.

*turns on TV* PETER ANDRE ON THE EXISTENCE OF ALIENS *turns off TV* — Marcus Halberstram (@anaIdirgeprat) May 11, 2017

I believe in UFO's but Peter Andre is still a cunt @DaltonDog #thismorning — Daisy Disco (@babylovedisco39) May 11, 2017

Surely Peter Andre has encounters aliens before – he did marry Katie Price #thismorning — Lillian Salvaged (@lilliansalvaged) May 11, 2017

At least we’re thankfully too prudish a nation to have this on UK television…for now.