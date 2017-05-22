Paddle Boarders Surrounding By 15 Great White Sharks!

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Paddle boarders were recently surrounded by 15 great white sharks after being spotted by Orange County Sheriffs.



The paddle boarders were also accompanied by several swimmers, and were out enjoying the sea until the Orange County Sheriff Helicopter spotted the deadly animals beside them. The department officers immediately warned those below them near the shore of Capistrano Beach.

Those in the water were warned that:

“You are paddle boarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks. They are advising you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close as the surfline.”

Truly terrifying stuff indeed. Just imagine what those in the sea must have felt like. Shark sightings are not uncommon along the coast. At Dana Point, however, on the Southern Californian coast, countless paddle boarders got closer than expected.

