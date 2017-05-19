VIDEO: Hemp Skateboards Help To Combat Climate Change

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

You must be thinking “How can skateboards made of hemp fight against climate change?”

Although there isn’t an immediate solution, it can help the world, one skateboard at a time.

A Slovenia-based startup called Rolkaz Collective is launching an innovative line of skateboards that fights climate change according to them.

The skateboards consist of 100% sustainable, all-natural industrial hemp, flax fibres and plant resins, therefore not relying on lumber at all.

Effects on climate change

Furthermore, industrial hemp farming is illegal in most places around the U.S. The hemp plant would disrupt the fossil fuel, paper, textile, construction and food industries. Thus, it can effectively combat climate change due to fossil fuel combustion, the greenhouse effect and deforestation as well.

“Our hemp skateboards are a complete change and innovation in the way skateboards are made,” said Rolkaz founder Janko Mandic, in the description for the project. “We crafted our boards with the belief that skateboarding and the care for our planet should go hand in hand.”

Moreover, Mandic explained the differences between harvesting lumber and industrial hemp. Trees take about 60 years to mature before people can cut them down to make skateboards. Growing hemp only takes 12-14 weeks. Thus, hemp is faster too.

“Discovering great properties of hemp and flax fibres, we challenged ourselves to create a skateboard with that extra feel good quality,” Mandic said. “Nature is at the core of our philosophy – empowering all of us to drive positive change.”

Kickstarter Campaign

Last week, Rolkaz Collective launched a Kickstarter campaign to help the product gain success.

A Kickstarter contribution of $120 or more gives you one 24″ hemp skate deck in the color of your choice. However, you can buy the whole set for $1,560. The set consists of four 24″ decks, four 28″ decks and a mixture of trucks, bearings, wheels and various hardware.

Rolkaz Collective will ship out skateboards to customers in the spring of 2018.

