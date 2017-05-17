Photographer Captures The Essence Of Cigarettes At Chinese Weddings

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

With new generations getting married, the wedding customs keep on getting more and more bizarre, but not in a bad way. Well, it depends on what lens you’re looking through.

If you think smoking is bad, then avert your clean-breathing eyes from this article and continue on your day. If you’re intrigued to know how and why smoking and weddings have anything to do with each other, then allow me to explain. Actually, it’s better if you hear from the photographer himself: Thomas Sauvin.

The Chinese have added their own twist to the traditional wedding. Yes, there are still the elaborate meals, vibrant decorations, and even traditional speeches, but Thomas Sauvin captures a not-so-known-about wedding custom: cigarettes.

Though the tradition is on its way to being extinct, cigarettes have been a major part of Chinese weddings during the 1980’s and 1990’s. Guests would have access to packs of cigarettes, where they were allowed to smoke in the banquet hall and especially between courses. The bride and groom usually played smoking games and smoked from special bongs.

Thomas Sauvin is an archivist and photography collector, who studied and began his career in Beijing. In 2009, he stumbled upon a huge stack of negatives, bought them off the guy who had them, and sifted through the some 850,000 images, knowing that he would find something worthwhile. This was the beginning of what would later become his photo collection called Beijing Silvermine and inspire his photo book entitled Until Death Do Us Part, which captures the essence of the once-popular wedding tradition.

Sauvin has been to a lot of Chinese weddings before. He says this in an interview with Konbini:

“It’s true that Chinese wedding tradition involves offering cigarettes to the guests. It’s all part of giving the impression of plenty.”

He also comments on wedding games involving smoking:

“During the whole meal, the newlyweds have to tour each table. The bride lights cigarettes for each of the men, while the groom downs a glass of rice wine. When they get to their oldest friends, there’s a kind of initiation ceremony. The couple either inhales smoke from bongs made of two liter Coke bottles, or get up on a chair or table to light a guest’s cigarette.”

Even the photo book design ties into Sauvin’s whole theme. The books are made of cigarette packets, to give an authentic feel to the photos inside. Pretty dope concept actually.

If you love crazy wedding ideas, check out the Stoner’s Guide to the Ultimate Weed Wedding.