Golf Outing Goes Terribly Wrong When A Ball Hits A Duck

In an unfortunate case of “wrong place, wrong time”, a duck meets its end.

The golfer was on his 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass when the duck flew in front of his shot. As soon as the ball connected, the duck plummeted directly into the adjacent pond.

The golfer’s friend hurries over to the side of the pond to get a close-up of the duck. It was dead pretty much instantly.

