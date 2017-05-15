WATCH: Man Tries To Wrestle Shark And Get’s What He Deserves!

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Why would you try to torment a shark? Just, why?

There is always some idiot that tries to be the hero. Nine times out of ten, he becomes the victim of his own ‘heroic’ acts.

Well, today’s idiot is an Austalian guy named Ferret. (I mean, that name is… ‘unique!’) As if the name isn’t bad enough, he decided that it would be a perfect idea to try and antagonise a wild animal. You know, just normal saturday afternoon stuff…

Anyway, the stunt started to go wrong when the shark, in confusion and annoyance most probable, bit the man on the leg. Next, Ferret’s team proceeded to tie up and kill the poor creature. To top everything off, they created this video with a ‘lovely’ montage on Ferret’ wound, just in case you’re interested…

Have a watch! (WARNING- Not for the squeamish!)

Some people just do not understand that if you annoy an animal, they will most likely antagonise you back. However, if you leave them be, they might just respect you and carry on with their business.

It’s such a shame that a beautiful creature had to suffer at the hands of some idiot wanting a few thrills.

