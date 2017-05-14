Pictures From The Upcoming Season Of Game Of Thrones Spark Theories

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Game of Thones is coming back to HBO on July 16, and rumors are already circulating.

A particular picture of Sam and Gilly caused a lot of buzz around the possible identity of the new Azor Ahai. The reincarnation of the Azor Ahai is said to be the only one with the power to save the Seven Kingdoms, “The Prince That Was Promised”.

People generally believed the reincarnation of the Azor Ahai to be someone like Jon Snow or Deanerys. However, some of the new theories going around suggest that it might be Samwell Tarly.

With so many character deaths, there’s gotta be a reason for keeping him around this long.

