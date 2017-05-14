New Roller Coaster Zipline Is A Thrill That Is Sure To Please

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

You either love ziplines or you don’t. For those of you out there seeking bigger and better thrills, this Roller Coaster Zipline hybrid is sure to please.

On this newly designed, fast-paced adventure, riders are buckled into a harness resembling a typical zipline belt. With dangling feet, they are launched from a platform that sends them speeding down an exhilarating track. The course is designed to be environmentally friendly, and it takes riders through nature as it winds, bumps, curves, and jostles up and down. Take a look below to see the action.

Looks like a serious adrenaline rush. The coaster is very safe: it requires helmets in order to ride, and there is most likely a height and/or weight requirement. It does look like it might jolt riders around a little, but that’s all part of the fun right? And for those who might be hesitant, it’s really not that high off the ground…at least not as high as your average roller coaster is.

Maybe theme parks will install these thrilling Roller Coaster Zipline babies soon?

