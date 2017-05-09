WATCH: Driver Runs Over Protesters In Brazil

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Protesters in San Paulo, Brazil, sacrificed more than their time for their cause. In fact, they took a hit from a car.

It’s hard to imagine being so passionate about a cause that you would willingly stand in the middle of a motorway. But these people clearly were. And there’s something admirable about that.

Of course their protests were undoubtedly the source of annoyance for a lot of motorists. But hitting people with your car isn’t really a healthy way to process anger. It’s a miracle that nobody died.

Thankfully someone caught the whole thing on tape and the motorist was arrested.

Here is a video of the madness:

WARNING:

Graphic content. You may find this video disturbing.

Be careful out there. Bad things have been happening in politics since we evolved enough to argue. But you only get one life. Take care of it.