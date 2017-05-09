In Vancouver Pigeons Make Nests Out Of Hypodermic Needles

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

That’s right. The drug problem in Vancouver, Canada, has gotten so bad that pigeons have started to build nests out of hypodermic needles. Yes, needles.

A nest was recently found in a single occupancy room. That’s just another way of saying cheap hotel room. Which just happens to be the perfect spot for drug addicts to get their fix.

Superintendent Michelle Davey uploaded a picture of the nest to her twitter page. Davey works for the Vancouver police and as ‘#Frontline’ implies, this is a common occurrence for her department.

Drug dealers all over the Canadian city have been tainting batches of their drugs with powerful opoids. And the number of drug related deaths and overdoses are increasing because of it.

It’s easy enough to dismiss a photo of a sink full of needles. But its what the image represents that’s the real problem.

Of course many drugs are dangerous. Of course drug addictions ruin lives and tear apart families. But drug users are people too and these deaths are tragic. Let’s hope the problem will be solved now this image has gone viral.

