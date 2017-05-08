Home / Music / Colombian Street Rappers Perform Improv For Tourists

You might not be able to understand a word that they’re saying – unless, by pure coincidence, you’re Colombian too – but make no mistake: this is some sick, rapid-fire stuff right here. The duo has, deservedly, gone viral.

We could use some rap over here. Glasgow, in particular, is known for its street performances and thriving busking scene; sadly, however, it is inundated with irritating boy-men equipped with acoustic guitars and prepubescent voices. They, on the other hand, have not gone viral…

Also worth checking out is the rave scene in Ukraine’s active war zone, Donetsk.

