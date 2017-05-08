Colombian Street Rappers Perform Improv For Tourists

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

You might not be able to understand a word that they’re saying – unless, by pure coincidence, you’re Colombian too – but make no mistake: this is some sick, rapid-fire stuff right here. The duo has, deservedly, gone viral.

We could use some rap over here. Glasgow, in particular, is known for its street performances and thriving busking scene; sadly, however, it is inundated with irritating boy-men equipped with acoustic guitars and prepubescent voices. They, on the other hand, have not gone viral…

