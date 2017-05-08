These Shop Robbers Brought Mace To A Gun Fight

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Two men dressed as construction workers walk into a watch store armed with a bat and a can of mace. They have a pretty simple plan, but things take a turn. Fast.

One of them walks up to the owner of the store and asks him for his signature before he sprays the owner with mace. The other robber whips the bat out from his pants and smashes a display case to grab some watches. Things are going pretty smoothly for the robbers until the store owner pulls a gun on them.

The store cameras catch the whole thing.

