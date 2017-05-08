Anthony Joshua Vs. Tyson Fury Match Date Revealed!

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Joshua VS. Fury is the match that no-one wants to miss.

The controversy surrounding Tyson Fury is pretty well known. In case you’ve missed it, here’s a quick summary.

In October 2016, Fury was subject to anti-doping and medical investigations, vacating himself of his WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. He’s still not back on the scene. However after Joshua’s recent win against Wladimir Klitschko, everyone is asking when Fury will be back to take Joshua on.

Promoter, Eddie Hearn has this exciting news for eager fans!

Believe me when I say that there is nothing that I or AJ would want more than to see Tyson back in the ring, but it won’t be next – Tyson just won’t be ready. Physically he is not at the races and he has a lot to resolve in terms of his doping hearing and getting his licence back. Those have to be sorted before we can make anything happen. If they do get sorted, then it is a huge option for us in the short to mid-term future. We all know that AJ would love that fight. As it stands, I think the best chance of a Fury fight is April 2018, at Wembley. That depends on a successful defence in October or November and everything falling into place for Fury. If it does, that will be another incredible night for an incredible fighter. Rest assured, if we can make it happen, we will make it happen. One thing I can promise you is that this young man has changed the face of boxing and I for one cannot wait for the future.

Are you looking forward to the prospect of the fight next year?

