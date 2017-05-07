A Gluten-Free Meal On Flight Equals A Banana, Knife And Fork?

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

For the most part, food on a flight really sucks. But at least you get a full course dinner instead of just a banana.

I considered my experience of getting stale bread on a flight a bad experience. But it turns out that people have worse horror stories about flight food if they have a special dietary restriction.

London resident Martin Pavelka ordered a gluten-free breakfast on his flight recently. It was a nine-hour Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to Sydney. Guess what he got? A banana, with a sticker on it saying ‘GF’ and a packet of salt.

For a £1,200 flight, the airline should have given a filling breakfast to Pavelka. But alas, he ended up with a crappy banana complete with a knife and fork. If that’s not a slap in the face, I don’t know what is.

Pavelka suffers from the digestive condition coeliac. Therefore, he wasn’t too pleased with this cruel joke.

“Although definitely gluten-free, the banana did not keep me full for very long,” Pavelka said.

Unfairly enough, the air hostess served the other passengers a full breakfast meal consisting of eggs, sausage, mushrooms, bread, and yogurt. Man, how could he not have been hungry after seeing that!

The funny thing is when the air hostess served him the banana, the passengers around Pavelka starting laughing. This added to Pavelka’s chagrin.

“I think the stewardess realized something wasn’t right too,” Pavelka said. “The fault must be somewhere in management.”

Well, I’ve had my share of bad flight food, but nothing beats Pavelka’s banana! Talk about a crappy flight.

