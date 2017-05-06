United Airlines Fever Spreads: Savage Brawl Erupts Between Two Angry Passengers

Image Via: Bing Images

Two pissed off white guys have a go at each other, fisticuff style on a plane. There were several head punches, a baby crying, and a lot of confused passengers. The flight was about to take off from Japan to California when this scuffle happened. Red shirt guy was threatening a Japanese couple until our hero, black shirt guy, intervened.

American Corey Hour filmed the savage event of flying fists and loud yelling. The man in the red shirt was later arrested and charged with assault. He’s probably going to be staying in Japan a lot longer than he planned now. Perhaps he started a scene after seeing the viral United Airlines video, thinking he could become the next internet sensation.

