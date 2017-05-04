WATCH: Supercut Of Every Tarantino Reference Made Ever

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Jacob T. Swinney made a video compilation of all of the Quentin Tarantino references ever made. The video shows how TV shows cleverly reference his movies, and it’s pretty cool.

Quentin Tarantino is renowned for referencing his own work… through his work. It’s well known that Tarantino subtly references his other movies in his movies. These little references are known as ‘easter eggs’ and they’re placed in very carefully for the real movie-fanatics to pick out. All of Tarantino’s films supposedly exist in the same film universe, and the little links between his films help to show this connection. For example, Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction is supposedly the brother of Mr Blonde from ‘Reservoir Dogs’, his real name being Vic Vega. The list goes on and on!

But now, it’s come to people’s attention that popular culture is also in on this habit of slyly referencing Tarantino’s movies. You can’t help but have new found respect for all of these TV producers for being so intricate and subtle.

Referencing Tarantino from Jacob T. Swinney on Vimeo.

A lot of the references are all pretty direct rather than vague like Tarantino’s own, while there are a few more tricky ones to pick up on. It’s crazy to see how many references there are to his work and across so many different forms of popular culture. Maybe ALL pop culture lives in Tarantino’s universe… maybe WE are all in that universe right now… who knows? (me, we’re not.)

