The line “Hasta la vista, baby” is an iconic line in film, and in English it really shines. But it probably wouldn’t have the same effect in the Spanish version, considering that the rest of the movie is also in Spanish.

To deal with this issue, they swapped “Hasta la vista” out for “Sayonara”.

It doesn’t really have the same ring to it.

