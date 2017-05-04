VIDEO: Drunk Ronald McDonalds Hilariously Take Over KFC Joint

Featured Image Credit: YouTube

All fast food joints have some sort of rivalry with each other. Whether it’s over whose food, logo, or jingle is superior, there is always a little bit of friendly beef. And the video below shows just what happens when some Ronald McDonalds get too rowdy about their favorite eatery.

Over the weekend, a few Mickey D’s lovers took it upon themselves to show their upmost support to the establishment. Dressed up as Ronald McDonalds, they stormed a food court housing a KFC. Just imagine ten rambunctious clowns suddenly bombarding you while you’re trying to enjoy a lovely lunch.

To make things even crazier, all of the Ronald’s were drunk AND yelling soccer chants. But it is, of course, all in good fun. The men did not mean any harm, and it’s rather amusing to watch grown men dress up as clowns and take over a rival fast food kiosk’s turf. We’re just glad Racheal Brant of Gosport, England was there to watch the hilarity ensue and sneak a video.

This video really doesn’t get old. Watch out, restaurants! Rowdy Ronalds are coming your way!

