Will You Smoke Weed In The Name Of Research?

Most teenagers smoke weed for fun, but what if you could get free cannabis as part of a research study?

How cool is that?! In fact, you can actually do this right now if you live in Germany.

A German research company, Forschungsinitiative Cannabiskonsum, is looking into the long-term effects of smoking weed. The German government recently legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes. So, this company decided to start on some much-needed research on the effects of getting high.

“In Germany, several million people regularly get high with cannabis,” said Marko Dörre, the managing director of the study, . “It is time that science becomes more engaged with recreational use.”

Thomas Schnel, the research director, said most research neglects cannabis, only including specific subgroups that are conspicuous in the health system, for addiction or mental disorders.

“Most consumers do not seem to develop either a dependency or a clinically relevant mental disorder, so the extent to which cannabis use is effective in these healthy consumers… should therefore be explored more intensively,” Schnel said.

In today’s world, I think it’s important to consider both the positives and negative aspects of so-called negative things. So before we get prejudiced against cannabis, research is definitely necessary.

Volunteers

The study requires 25,000 volunteers, each of whom will get free cannabis. But the catch is that it is only taking place in Germany.

So far, only 2,000 people have signed up, but I’m pretty sure more people will. After all, is cannabis good or bad in the long run? I definitely want to know the answer to that question.

If you’re interested in taking part in the study and live in Germany, you can apply on the Cannabiskonsum website.

