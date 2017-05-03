WATCH: Singing Boobs Help To Advertise Dangers Of Breast Cancer

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

This is a pretty genius idea to spread the word about checking your boobs!

There are so many debates about #freethenipple nowadays. From the taboo surrounding going bra-less to breast feeding in public, the nipple has become a sensitive issue.

Whilst social media sites do not condone showing the female nipple, they have no problem with a male flashing his boobs to the world. I mean, it’s the 21st century for goodness sake! The censorship of the female nipple only sparks the idea that it’s a much bigger issue than it needs to be.

Fortunately, The Help Movement for Breast Cancer (MACMA) have found a brilliant way of telling people to check their boobs, whilst still conforming to social media’s ridiculous rules. By replacing nipples with boobs, the advertisement is a lighthearted way to spread the importance of such a serious issue.

The great message is that if you love boobs (your own, or someone else’s!) then make sure they are checked to be safe!

Please help to share!

For a different way of using the female body to advertise, this is probably what you’re thinking of…