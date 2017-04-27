New Mind Control Drone Is Available For Purchase!

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

For the small price of $449 a drone can take your mind to new heights and depths seldom explored by human beings. The brand new DJI Goggles can suck you into a novel virtual reality unlike anything previously experienced. You are placed within the mind of a quadcopter to experience the life of a machine which can also simulate the first person view of flight.

Your mind also takes hold as it pilots the machine by the simple bend and turn of your head. You can be the eyes of the drone while simultaneously moving the device. There are plenty more features involved with the goggles that will boggle your brain. With this new goggle feature it will finally be possible to be at two places at once; now only if it had arms that can work as well.