Psychic Kills Himself By Trying To Prove His Immortality!

I don’t think anyone should be trusting what this psychic taught them…

In Northern Thailand, performing rituals is nothing out of the ordinary. A certain dance is meant to honour the ghosts of ancestors. When performing such a rituals, a psychic plunges a dummy sword into his chest, to mimic his own immortality. The sword is made to break upon impact. (You know, so you don’t die!)

Unfortunately, this was not the case for Theprit Palee. The 25 year old was performing in front of visitors from Chiang Mai when tragedy struck…

On this occasion, the sword did not break, sending it into the young man’s chest and heart. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

As tragic as this may be, no one appears to know why the sword did not break. One local resident, Noom Undorn, explains how this has never happened before;

This is a tradition that happens every year. The sword normally breaks but this time it went inside him.

Perhaps this was all a horrible mistake, and accidents do happen after all! But, being such a prominent cultural tradition, this seems hard to believe. Whatever the true story, the young psychic paid the ultimate price for his faith.