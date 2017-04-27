Thinking Of Raising An Alaskan Malamute? Here Is What It Takes

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Ever wanted to know what it takes to raise an Alaskan malamute? YouTube user Danny Direwolf gives her best tips on how to properly care for these gentle giants.

Malamutes were traditionally bred as sled dogs in harsh snowy environments. This breed is incredibly strong and able to pull up to 3,300 pounds of weight. These days, malamutes also make terrific family pets – as long as one knows how to train them. In the below video, Direwolf urges people thinking about adopting these dogs to keep several pointers in mind. The advice includes information on their size, temperament, working ability, and howling.

Helpful Hints On The Malamute

Whether puppy or old dog, malamutes make for loyal and lovable friends.

Dogs of all breeds are pretty smart. Take a look at what this genius pup did when competing for food!