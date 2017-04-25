Conor McGregor To Earn $75 Million From Floyd Mayweather Fight!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Why is this particular fight causing so much hype!?

I won’t lie, I’m not clued up with the fighting world or what makes a good fight. Apparently though, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are going to be big deal if the two participate in a boxing match.

McGregor is the reining UFC Lightweight champion, whereas Mayweather is a retired American boxer. The plan is to pitch the two against each other in a fight of epic proportions.

The UFC president, Dana White, believes that McGregor could earn a whopping $75 million from competing. I mean, that’s a serious amount of cash for bashing someone’s teeth in!

But, wait for it… Mayweather is expected to exceed this fee with an estimated $100 million. WTF!?

I knew that footballers made a huge amount of cash, but who knew boxing was in the same realm? (Maybe you all did, but like I said, I’m a stranger to the sports world!)

Am I wrong? Is this a normal amount of money? Please, enlighten me!

There’s more Mayweather news right here, guys!