Conor McGregor To Earn $75 Million From Floyd Mayweather Fight!

Why is this particular fight causing so much hype!?
I won’t lie, I’m not clued up with the fighting world or what makes a good fight. Apparently though, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are going to be big deal if the two participate in a boxing match.
McGregor is the reining UFC Lightweight champion, whereas Mayweather is a retired American boxer. The plan is to pitch the two against each other in a fight of epic proportions.
The UFC president, Dana White, believes that McGregor could earn a whopping $75 million from competing. I mean, that’s a serious amount of cash for bashing someone’s teeth in!
But, wait for it… Mayweather is expected to exceed this fee with an estimated $100 million. WTF!?
I knew that footballers made a huge amount of cash, but who knew boxing was in the same realm? (Maybe you all did, but like I said, I’m a stranger to the sports world!)
Am I wrong? Is this a normal amount of money? Please, enlighten me!
