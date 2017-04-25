Incredible Footage Shows Entire Park Covered With Thousands Of Spiders And Their Webs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=17&v=KJOwUJOwItY

Visitors to a park in Papamoa, New Zealand, were shocked to find this huge field filled with spiders and their webs. Instead of flowers, trees and all the other lovely things you might find in a park, this one was slightly different.

The web blanket was roughly 30 metres long, covered in millions of tiny spiders.

One visitor, Tracey Morris, was able to capture the horrifying footage, explaining:

“There was a bright glistening coming from the top of the mound. It looked almost like the hill was sparkling. For me, it was being at the right place at the right time yesterday to see a phenomenon which is rarely seen.”

Horrific, right?! There’s no doubt in saying these visitors won’t come back anytime soon. Welcome to your worst nightmare. This really is terrifying, think how many of the tiny little buggers there are here!

It turns out that flooding in the area was the reason that the webs appeared, turning this football field into a real life nightmare. What. A. Sight.

Who knows how exactly they got there? And who knows just when will they leave? Leave and never come back, please!

