Get Some Fried Chicken Delivered To Your House Right Now!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Are you the kind of person who craves fried chicken 24 hours a day?

If so, KFC’s new delivery service will officially blow your mind!

The delivery service is provided through the app, Just Eat, and is currently available at 30 locations in London. Rivaling the success of Deliveroo and Uber Eats, Just Eat promises to deliver KFC to most of the hungry folks in London.

In fact, the list of locations is quite vast and includes:

Apex Corner

Ballards Lane

Barnet

Bexleyheath

Borhamwood

Bromley

Canning Town

Chingford

Colindale

Cricklewood

Deptford – Evelyn St

East Finchley

Edgware

Edmonton

Eltham

Enfield

Enfield Highway

Erith

Golders Green

Greenwich

Hackney – Mare Street

Hendon

Lea Bridge

Stoke Newington

Thamesmead

Tottenham Hale

Waltham Cross

Welling

Wood Green

Woolwich

Seems like Just Eat got most of London covered!

In fact, Graham Corfield, UK managing director at Just Eat, seems just as excited about this new venture as us hungry folks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome KFC to the Just Eat platform, offering our customers in London an even wider choice of food than ever before,” he said.

Some of the menu option you can order include KFC’s sharing buckets, popcorn chicken, boneless banquets, wraps and a wide range of sides. Man, this is making me hungry already!

Remember the days you’re too lazy to actually get out of bed, but you don’t want to starve? With Just Eat, you can now relax in the comfort of your home and eat fried chicken in bed instead.

In fact, if I were you, I’d get some fried chicken delivered to me this instant!

If you’re into all things KFC, then I recommend you check out these KFC scented candles. They seem pretty lit to me!