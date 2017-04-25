Epic Meal Time Dudes Make Most Potent Brownies Ever For 4/20

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

4/20 – every stoner’s favorite holiday – just came around once again. On this day, stoner or not, many people celebrate by smoking weed at exactly 4:20. Whether or not you smoke marijuana, the video below for brownies might give you a little bit of inspiration for next April.

The guys from Epic Meal Time made a special video just for the holiday. They had never made a video for 4/20 and seemed extremely excited to finally do so. Their goal was to make the most potent brownie ever. Basically, a single brownie was going to have ten times the effectiveness of a single joint. These guys are either the most pro stoners ever or they’re looking for some trouble.

Quite The Video

Okay, that was not exactly the video we wanted. I think we expected something more along the lines of a play-by-play recipe and then some after effects. But I think the cameraman must have been high too and captured the complete wrong footage.

I think they were already baked before eating the brownies, but one bite still seemed to do just the trick. The guys still appeared to be enjoying themselves nevertheless. Though I wouldn’t make brownies as potent as that, take a page from their book and celebrate 4/20 the right way!

Looking for a little something extra like these guys for next April? Here is a list of the strongest strains of weed on Earth.