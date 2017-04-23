Home / Videos / Glasgow Woman Gives CPR To A Dead Pigeon

Glasgow Woman Gives CPR To A Dead Pigeon

By on 23rd April 2017
It’s great to see people try to save animals, but there’s a right way to do it and a weird way to do it.

In the short video, the woman breathes directly into its beak and gives it chest compressions. She really does her best to save the pigeon, but then its head lolls back and it’s clearly dead. It’s a bit nauseating to think about all the diseases you could get from mouth-to-mouth with a dead pigeon.

Here are some tweets about it:

You can watch the video here:

