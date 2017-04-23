Get Hyped For The New Netflix Murder Mystery Documentary Series!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Are you one of those people who can’t stop watching true crime shows on TV?

Well, guess what? You’re in for a treat since the new Netflix murder mystery series, ‘The Keepers’, comes out on May 19.

In fact, this Netflix original documentary series will officially blow your mind! It is a seven-part series, exploring the unsolved 1969 murder of a 26-year-old nun who vanished into thin air! It can’t get any spookier than that.

After watching the trailer, I got goosebumps from all the suspense and tension in the two-minute video. This show looks a lot like the next ‘Making A Murderer’ and definitely seems to have a lot of promise based on first appearances.

The documentary revolves around the main premise of “Who killed Sister Cathy?”. The nun was an English and drama teacher at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore. But one day, she disappeared suddenly without a trace. Two months later, the police found her body in a garbage dumpster.

However, what makes the murder even more peculiar is that no one was ever charged with her murder. The trailer suggests that Sister Cathy wanted to expose the corruption, abuse and lies within the Catholic school she taught at. As a result, her murderer killed her so the truth could never come out.

How scary can the truth really be? Well, if you want to find out, you’ll have to watch the show on May 19, just like me.

