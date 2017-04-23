Stoner’s Guide To The Ultimate Weed Wedding

http://www.sickchirpse.com/weed-themed-weddings-stoners/

Do you smoke weed? Do you like to get high? Do you want to marry the love of your life but the typical white wedding is not for you? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, we have you covered. Your ultimate dream wedding is finally possible. Weed weddings are breaking new trends!

A couple years ago, the closest stoners and die-hard weed fans would get to having their dream weed wedding would be to book the venue, invite the guests, hire the marriage officiant all to get married on 4/20. Today, we get to dream a little bigger than that.

People are actually having fully-themed weed weddings. Since the legalization of weed in various states, the very first Cannabis Wedding Expo popped up in Denver, Colorado in 2016. According to their website, the Cannabis Wedding Expo’s mission is to educate couple on how to “incorporate cannabis into their wedding day in classy and tasteful ways”.

Their invaluable services include:

Custom hemp wedding dresses

Cannabis floral arrangements

Cannabis-friendly venues, caterers, and photographers

The next Expo takes place on April 30, 2017 in San Francisco, CA, if you’re in desperate need of wedding ideas. You’re welcome.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. There are even websites such as cannabride.com, which help plan and give ideas for canna-weddings! With more and more states legalizing weed and a growing number of people opening their minds and giving it a try, phenomenons like weed weddings will hopefully become a normal thing. Like, “Hey babe, do you think we should go with something blue or something fresh and green?”

Here’s some steal-able, blog-worthy weed wedding ideas to consider for your big day:

Personalized bongs and vapes for every guest engraved with the couple’s initials.

Professional budtenders to tend to your every bud need, armed with knowledge on different strains of weed tailored to your desired mood.

A gourmet edible marijuana foodie bar.

A sample of edible weed h’ordervers on every table.

A three-layer wedding cake with weed-infused frosting.

A wonderful weed arrangement for the bride and her bridesmaids, and maybe even one for every table.

Romantic marijuana leaf tea lights to create a soft yet high ambiance.

While you wait for your man to propose so you can have the weed wedding of your dreams, here’s a list of all the Strongest Strains of Weed on Earth!