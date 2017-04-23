VIDEO: Let’s Make Cannabis-Infused Trail Mix Together!

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

This is the ultimate recipe for the highest of highs. This is trail mix on steroids! *Cough* I mean, cannabis.

The weed expert Abdullah Saeed experiments with a new way to get high (and enjoy nature at the same time). Watch as he breaks down step by step how to make weed-infused trail mix for all of your outdoor adventures.

With a little coconut oil, mason jars, and some boiling water, making ten pounds of trail mix is easy. That sounds like more than enough for any day hike but you’re on your own with controlling your munchies. That’s a whole other story.

