WATCH: The Great Indian Neck Massage Promises Total Relaxation

Getting bored with your usual masseuse? How about taking a trip to Mumbai to get a concussion-inducing head and shoulders massage?

The Great Indian Neck Massage is the affectionate label that has been placed upon this local practice. A barber, who looks like a cross between a Colombian drug lord and Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite, has become widely known in Mumbai for his special skills.

During the massage, visitors sit in a barber’s chair where they are treated to a – rather intense and slightly abusive looking – head, neck, and shoulders rub. The big finale comes at the end with an aggressive but relieving neck crack that leaves patrons feeling loose and fresh.

Take a look at the video below and see if it would be up your alley.

