Oreo’s New Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich Revealed!

New Oreo deliciousness to enjoy!

I think it’s safe to say that we are a nation of sweet-tooth’s. There’s nothing better than strolling down the sweet aisle in the supermarket and coming across a new gem. You can now add the Oreo Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich to that list!

We all love Oreo. Whether it’s original, double stuffed, or chocolate, we can’t get enough of that chocolatey grin you have afterwards.

And now?

Imagine peanut butter ice cream sandwiched between two cookies… tasty, right? Well, all you have to do to enjoy this treat is head down to your local supermarket and grab some from the freezer. Perfect for those summer snacks.

This brilliant news comes just days after Starbucks announced their new Unicorn Frappuccino. It seems that the yummy summer treats just keep rolling in!

