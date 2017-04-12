“Chewing Gum” Returns To Netflix With A Second Season

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

“Chewing Gum” is an award-winning British sitcom about 24-year-old Tracey Gordon’s endeavours to lose her virginity. Coming from a religious background, she’s lived a sheltered life, but now she’s determined to learn everything she can.

She didn’t have the chance to explore her sexuality and now whole-heartedly throws herself into the mix. Unfortunately, (and hilariously) she doesn’t really know how things work, and things go off the rails. We get situations where she sucks one man’s nose to try to seduce him or dressing up in tribal wear to try to please another. The show is full of laughs and cringes, and doesn’t really get old.

Michaela Coel is both the writer and lead actress of “Chewing Gum,” and does and amazing job with Tracey’s journey.

The second season arrived on Netflix on April 4, and promises as much eye-opening, off-the-wall comedy as the first.

You can watch a trailer for season 2 here:

