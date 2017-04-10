WATCH: Mark Hamill Voices Han Solo In ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Of Force Awakens

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Anyone familiar with Mark Hamill knows that he’s not just famous for portraying Luke Skywalker, but also for his tremendous voice acting abilities. There’s the Joker from the animated Batman series, the villain in the English-dubbed version of Miyazaki’s ‘Castle in the Sky’, and now Han Solo has been added to his arsenal in this brilliant bad lip reading of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

Well, goddamn, what an incredibly convincing Han Solo impersonation – you could almost believe it was Harrison Ford, himself—in fact, scratch that, you totally could believe it. It’s that good. Hamill even perfectly captures the older Solo’s moments of grouchiness and mild outrage.

