Daniel Craig Convinced To Do His Final James Bond Movie

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Daniel Craig has famously said that he’d rather “slash his wrists” than play James Bond again. But never fear 007 fans, Craig has graciously agreed to do one more Bond film.

via GIPHY

As confired by Page Six, the current Bond movies’ producer – Barbara Broccoli – has convinced Craig to have a last run. Tom Hiddleston was actually originally rumored to play the clever Secret Service agent. But circulating rumors have noted that Broccoli is not too fond of Hiddleston – allegedly he is “too smug” and “not tough enough”. It’s probably for the best; we all want a tough and humble Bond anyways.

A source reported to Page Six:

“Now Craig’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script – screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are writing, and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit. Plus, Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.”

The supposed upcoming movie will be the 25th movie in the Bond series – the longest running of any film series. And if Craig signs on, it will be his 5th time playing 007.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Craig follows through. After all, I’m sure we would all rather watch the guy who prefers slashing his wrists over playing Bond again to the dude who isn’t actually man enough to play the spy.

Want more from your favorite fast-paced British crime movies? Check out here how ‘Snatch’ is being turned into a 10-part mini series.