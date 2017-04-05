WATCH: Mass Compilation Of All Those Times Skateboarding Went Wrong

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

As entertaining as cool stunts are, there is a wicked side to all of us that also yearns to see the failure and the pain. Dark, I know, but true. I like my sports videos how I like my steak: bloody. That was a joke. Or was it? Anyway, here’s a lovely skateboarding fail compilation in which those little four-wheeled terrors betray their masters.

I’m not even sure if some of them survived that shit. Certainly, some may not be able to have kids from this point forth. In some instances, it does seem like they’re skateboarding in certain places just to be deliberate assholes (i.e. next to the dog, cars, etc.) so, on that note, ha.

If your appetite for other people’s pain has now been sated, and you’re feeling a tad guilty, then why not check out a compilation of all those times skateboarding, in fact, went right. Because sometimes it’s nice to see people succeed at cool stuff, too.