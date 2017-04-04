Home / Sport / VIDEO: Swiss Ski Star Snatches The World’s First Quad Cork 1800 Safety Grab

VIDEO: Swiss Ski Star Snatches The World’s First Quad Cork 1800 Safety Grab

By on 4th April 2017
Images Via

On the slopes of Watles, Italy, one man dared to attempt a snowy ski trick that was thought to be impossible. Andri Ragettli sweeps in the Suzuki Nine Royals to try a move that no one else dared to do. A Quad Cork 1800 Safety Grab is five full rotations and four head-under-body spins. This man is amazing to even think about trying this stunt.

Watching the video alone does not even compare to the sheer shredding that Ragettli twisted himself into. This is a true test of endurance, strength, and momentum. He gets that spin at the last second; at the end he knows he completed the stunt while he raises his arms in victory. He skis his way into the record books for this unreal trick.

Pictures Via

Not all people who ski are as talented, or lucky. This guy, who is the world’s worst skier, certainly could get a few pointers on performance.

Hello, I'm Karla! I like nature and I dabble in drawing and painting. I also enjoy horror movies and video games. I aspire to be a freelance writer so this is a wonderful opportunity to do so. I live in New York and go to Stony Brook University for a major in Asian American Studies and minoring in English and Japanese Studies.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: