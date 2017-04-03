Babish Binges On Chef’s Insane Cubanos

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

If you’ve ever wanted to try a new recipe, been a fan of the 2014 movie, Chef, or just like cooking videos in general, take a look at Andrew Rea’s new video in his series “Binging with Babish”.

He’s known to bring foods to life from sources like Adventure Time, Bob’s Burgers, and even The Office. This time, he tackles Chef‘s cubanos.

In this video, he goes through the whole process from prepping the pork or toasting the sandwich, to “turn[ing] the roast around so your audience doesn’t see how much you’ve eaten of it” and “making sure to squirt just a little bit [of lime] directly into our eyes.”

The recipe’s in the description in case you want to try it for yourself. It’s a long process including, the 14-hour marinade time, but judging by his reaction:

It’s worth it.

You can watch the video here:

