The World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Has Been Discovered In Australia

These gigantic herbivore prints are a whopping 5 feet, 5 inches. Scientists found these sauropod tracks, among other dinosaur tracks, in western Australia.. The other prints belonged to 21 different types of dinosaurs. It’s a Jurassic Park goldmine!

These prints, found along the Kimberley shoreline were only visible during low tide. According to theguardian, these tracks have been in sandstone rock for 130m years. Until now, the largest recorded dinosaur footprint was a 106cm track found in the Mongolian desert. But that was only a year ago.

