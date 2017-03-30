‘Thank You For Smoking’ Set To Become New TV Series

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

One of the latest movies has the chance to become a television series and it sounds like an interesting one! The movie ‘Thank You For Smoking’ has this chance. The movie is about a father named Nick Naylor, who is a business man in the smoking industry. So, on top on dealing with all the lawsuits the smoking industry probably receives daily, he is trying to be a good father.

The part about this that interest me is their approach. Keshet Studios wants to take the Jason Reitman’s 2005 movie and adapt it into an anthology. In this anthology each series will focus on a different current issue. For instance, their idea for the first series is the topic of gun control with the working title of ‘Thank You for Shooting’. Now that is something that I would be interested in watching!

Here’s the movie trailer, for anyone who is not familiar with the movie.

