Snake Massages Are Now Available In Germany

Snake massages are now a thing in Germany, genuinely!

Yes, you read that correctly. What a weird and wonderful world we live in.

The Haar Mode Team salon in Dresden is now offering the usual hair cut, with a rather unusual treat afterwards.

Owner Frank Doehlen was inspired by similar events in South Africa. Doehlen took a trip there and found, rather amazingly, that snake massages are actually a very common thing.

On his return, he immediately tracked down a 13-year-old snake named Monty, a snake apparently made of 90% muscle.

This concept may terrify many, but some have certainly wasted no time at all in trying out this incredible new craze.