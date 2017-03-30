Home / Life / Snake Massages Are Now Available In Germany

By on 30th March 2017
Snake massages are now a thing in Germany, genuinely!

Yes, you read that correctly. What a weird and wonderful world we live in.

The Haar Mode Team salon in Dresden is now offering the usual hair cut, with a rather unusual treat afterwards.

Owner Frank Doehlen was inspired by similar events in South Africa. Doehlen took a trip there and found, rather amazingly, that snake massages are actually a very common thing.

On his return, he immediately tracked down a 13-year-old snake named Monty, a snake apparently made of 90% muscle.

This concept may terrify many, but some have certainly wasted no time at all in trying out this incredible new craze.

For just £25, Monty provides a deep muscle neck massage to awaiting customers. One fortunate visitor in particular has heaped praise on the idea, explaining that the pet has genuinely helped her aching neck. I’d prefer the usual routine, but this half hour massage may just work! For another incredible story, check this out!
