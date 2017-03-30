Home / Food / Starbucks Hops On The Avocado Bandwagon With Their (Not So Popular) New Spread

Starbucks Hops On The Avocado Bandwagon With Their (Not So Popular) New Spread

By on 30th March 2017
Starbucks recently added an avocado spread to their menu and people have been putting it on bagels and sandwiches with the avocado toast trend.

The menu on their website calls it “organic avocado mixed with a touch of spices and lime”.

A lot of people like it:

Some people think differently:

Grossest spread on saddest bread https://t.co/GSdXhiWk55

If you thought the avocado spread was pretty weird, you should see what these Chinese restaurants used for seasoning.

I'm 19, I like to write, and I'm still figuring things out. I'm at the College of William & Mary with a major in Psychology and a minor in Creative Writing.
