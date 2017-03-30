Starbucks Hops On The Avocado Bandwagon With Their (Not So Popular) New Spread

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Starbucks recently added an avocado spread to their menu and people have been putting it on bagels and sandwiches with the avocado toast trend.

The menu on their website calls it “organic avocado mixed with a touch of spices and lime”.

A lot of people like it:

I wanna cover myself in Starbucks’ avocado spread it’s sO GOOD — sad girl (@stefaniahatesya) March 25, 2017

The avocado spread at Starbucks is life-changing, and that’s not an exaggeration. — Martha Reilly (@Martha_Reilly) March 28, 2017

Some people think differently:

Michael Roston on Twitter Grossest spread on saddest bread https://t.co/GSdXhiWk55

