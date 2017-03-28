VIDEO: Nazaré Boasts Big And Beautiful Winter Waves

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

It’s spring now but, even though the weather is a little too cold to be heading to the beach, Nazaré, Portugal draws a crowd due to the 100 feet big-wave winter. These crazy surfers cannot stay away from these monsters of the sea. This year hosts the largest waves within the surfing community.

The water resembles a large glacier of ice while a man snowboards down the mountain but the man is a surfer riding a swell that is well over 100 feet tall. This is the prime time for the sport of surfing, with these waters freezing cold, only the most experienced can hope to grab a curl.

While some surfers had extreme luck in riding these waves, some were not so lucky and had to be rescued or else the water would swallow them whole. The beastly beauty within the Nazaré water is sought after for it’s dangerous charm and huge swells.

2017 proved to be one of the largest years for these surfing maniacs. There are amazing videos that capture the mesmerizing curl of a perfect wave.