WATCH: Pro Snowboarders Take On Custom Built Slopes Atop Grouse Mountain

By on 27th March 2017
As if doing insane flips and shreds on a snowboard wasn’t adrenaline-pumping enough, imagine snowboarding with a view – a real view. The custom built snowboarding terrain park  at the top of North Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain offers such a stunning panorama that it must feel like you’re snowboarding above everything (which you kind of are). Talk about a world stage.

Seasoned snowboarders, Mark McMorris and Sebastien Toutant, make it look like a walk in the park. Assuming I could snowboard to begin with, a quick glance at the height and I’d be done.

It may not be on a mountain peak, but check out this guy who made a snowboarding park in his own backyard. Impressive stuff.

