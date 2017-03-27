WATCH: Pro Snowboarders Take On Custom Built Slopes Atop Grouse Mountain

157 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

As if doing insane flips and shreds on a snowboard wasn’t adrenaline-pumping enough, imagine snowboarding with a view – a real view. The custom built snowboarding terrain park at the top of North Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain offers such a stunning panorama that it must feel like you’re snowboarding above everything (which you kind of are). Talk about a world stage.

Seasoned snowboarders, Mark McMorris and Sebastien Toutant, make it look like a walk in the park. Assuming I could snowboard to begin with, a quick glance at the height and I’d be done.

