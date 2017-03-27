Salt Bae Is Back And Cooking Mouth Watering Kobe Beef Burgers!

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Salt Bae is still around guys. I don’t know how he does it, but he’s a meat rubbing sensation once again. And folks, this isn’t just any meat – it’s Kobe beef. It’s worth pointing out, however, that the beef Salt Bae is cooking may not be authentic Kobe. Unless Salt Bae has been cooking his burger in Japan, he couldn’t have actually aquired the real deal.

Strict Japanese import regulations prevent the prestigious Japanese cow from ever actually leaving the country. In fact there’s not much over 3000 Japanese Kobe cattle. The cows are also known as the Tajima-gyu breed and come from a long linage. They also need to be born in Japan and to have grazed on Japanese grass. Salt Bae, I have no doubt that the Kobe meat your are seasoning so well is delicous, but I do doubt it’s real kobe. You’ve also got one hell of a self-portrait on your arm so props for that!

