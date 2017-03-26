WATCH: Guy Base-Jumps From A Wind Turbine

Share
Tweet
0 comments
This is nuts!
So, we know base jumping is dangerous but this guy has given it a twist and taken it up a few notches. It’s called ‘blade running’ – base jumping from the blade of a wind turbine. Do not try this at home.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Yes, add me to your mailing list.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Blade runner.
YouTuber Records Vlogs From Inside North Korea
WATCH: Someone Heavily Modified This Hummer To Beat Traffic
WATCH: Train in NYC Covers Entire Platform Of People In Snow!
Spring Breaker Has Real Close Call With A Shark After Jumping In Its Tank!
Enter your email to get daily updates *
Copyright © 2016 Trill! Mag
0 comments